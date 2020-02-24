Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.47

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 316669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

