William Hill’s (WMH) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WMH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded William Hill to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of William Hill to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 237.54 ($3.12).

Get William Hill alerts:

Shares of WMH opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.41) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 65.39. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.