Whitbread’s (WTB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank lowered Whitbread to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 5,750 ($75.64) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Whitbread to a market perform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,622.06 ($60.80).

Get Whitbread alerts:

LON WTB opened at GBX 4,495 ($59.13) on Friday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,612.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,459.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36). Also, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total value of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.