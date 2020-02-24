Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 254.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

WHR traded down $6.35 on Monday, reaching $140.84. 15,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,063. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average is $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

