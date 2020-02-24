Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 916624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,330,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,256,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,971 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,093,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,068,000 after purchasing an additional 669,186 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

