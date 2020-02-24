Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NPSCY stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. Wesfarmers had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wesfarmers will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

