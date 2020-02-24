Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Dollarama (TSE:DOL) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$37.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$53.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.90.

TSE:DOL opened at C$40.13 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$33.00 and a 12 month high of C$52.12. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion and a PE ratio of 22.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.77.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$947.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 96,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.40, for a total transaction of C$4,293,789.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,724,160.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

