WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,408,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCG opened at $349.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.56 and a twelve month high of $350.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

WCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

