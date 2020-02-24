Wedbush Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $410.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $310.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPZ. Longbow Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $339.96.

DPZ stock opened at $362.43 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $381.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.25 and its 200-day moving average is $268.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,532,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,275,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after buying an additional 43,318 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

