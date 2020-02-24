Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $13.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $299.44. 33,979,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,103,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,314.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

