Waves Community Token Price Hits $0.0602 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $601,989.00 and $34,183.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.97 or 0.02886269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00230740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00139985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

