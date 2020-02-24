Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HCC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

HCC opened at $18.02 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $920.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

