Warburg Research Reiterates “€42.30” Price Target for Indus (ETR:INH)

Warburg Research set a €42.30 ($49.19) price target on Indus (ETR:INH) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

ETR:INH opened at €37.20 ($43.26) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.42 and its 200-day moving average is €37.09. Indus has a 52-week low of €31.30 ($36.40) and a 52-week high of €47.60 ($55.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $909.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

