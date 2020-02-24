Warburg Research Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €243.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €243.00 ($282.56) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €312.00 ($362.79) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €241.00 ($280.23).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €259.00 ($301.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is €274.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €251.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($336.40).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

