Warburg Research Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.02 ($7.00).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.52 ($7.58) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 52-week high of €8.26 ($9.60). The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

