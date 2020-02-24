Wanchain Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002817 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Huobi, Kucoin and Binance. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $29.26 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008725 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011253 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000534 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.