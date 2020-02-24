Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 434,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $56,673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $6.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.06. 765,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,703,317. The company has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

