Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WKCMF opened at $80.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.72. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $104.05.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

