Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang Sells 10,596 Shares

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,596 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $285,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE VCRA opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $837.21 million, a P/E ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 0.20. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCRA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

