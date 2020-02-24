Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VSLR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Shares of Vivint Solar stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.31. Vivint Solar has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79.

In related news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $2,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,222.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $164,878.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,808.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,430,570 shares of company stock valued at $12,132,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.