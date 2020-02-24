Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) & TELA Bio (NYSE:MOHO) Head-To-Head Review

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vipshop and TELA Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $12.29 billion 0.73 $309.62 million $0.43 31.09 TELA Bio $199.01 million 1.22 $6.12 million N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 3.62% 17.41% 8.14% TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vipshop and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 1 3 9 0 2.62 TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vipshop currently has a consensus price target of $13.31, suggesting a potential downside of 0.43%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Summary

Vipshop beats TELA Bio on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It also provides handbags, which comprise purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sports apparel, sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and consumer electronic products, including computers, mobile handsets, digital cameras, and home appliances. In addition, the company offers skin care and cosmetic products, such as cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreens, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish; and home furnishings comprising bedding and bath products, home decors, dining and tabletop items, and small household appliances. Further, it provides designer apparel, footwear, and accessories; and snacks and health supplements, and occasion-based gifts. Additionally, the company offers Internet finance services, which comprise consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit, as well as wealth management services. It provides its branded products through its vipshop.com, vip.com, and lefeng.com online platforms, as well as through its cellular phone application. Additionally, the company offers warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, consulting, and software development and information technology support services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

TELA Bio Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

