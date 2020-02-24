Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and iMedia Brands (NYSE:IMBI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of iMedia Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vipshop and iMedia Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $12.29 billion 0.73 $309.62 million $0.43 31.09 iMedia Brands $596.64 million 0.05 -$22.16 million N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vipshop and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 1 3 9 0 2.62 iMedia Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vipshop currently has a consensus target price of $13.31, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. iMedia Brands has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.97%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Vipshop.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 3.62% 17.41% 8.14% iMedia Brands -8.94% -89.16% -19.27%

Volatility & Risk

Vipshop has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vipshop beats iMedia Brands on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It also provides handbags, which comprise purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sports apparel, sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and consumer electronic products, including computers, mobile handsets, digital cameras, and home appliances. In addition, the company offers skin care and cosmetic products, such as cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreens, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish; and home furnishings comprising bedding and bath products, home decors, dining and tabletop items, and small household appliances. Further, it provides designer apparel, footwear, and accessories; and snacks and health supplements, and occasion-based gifts. Additionally, the company offers Internet finance services, which comprise consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit, as well as wealth management services. It provides its branded products through its vipshop.com, vip.com, and lefeng.com online platforms, as well as through its cellular phone application. Additionally, the company offers warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, consulting, and software development and information technology support services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

