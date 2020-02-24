Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $505.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Hershey Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

