Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

VRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Shares of Viewray stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Viewray has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Viewray in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Viewray by 3,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Viewray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Viewray by 522.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

