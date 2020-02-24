Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $188.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $168.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $122.44 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $529,887.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,029.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,896 shares of company stock worth $20,642,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,157,000 after acquiring an additional 87,298 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 20,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

