Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $151.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.75.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $168.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $122.44 and a 1 year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $888,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,822.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,896 shares of company stock worth $20,642,312 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

