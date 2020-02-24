Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.07 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Verge has a total market cap of $72.07 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Bitbns and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00772132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000959 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000354 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000271 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,187,138,343 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Huobi, HitBTC, Crex24, Graviex, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, BiteBTC, Binance, TradeOgre, Coindeal, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

