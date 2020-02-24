Veracyte (VCYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.