Veracyte (VCYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 15,327 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $405,705.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,245.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,885 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

