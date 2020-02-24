Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) PT Lowered to $7.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

NYSE VNTR opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $409.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 32.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

