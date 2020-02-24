Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 111,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.25. 8,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,312. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,441 shares of company stock worth $6,867,471 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

