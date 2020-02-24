Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,562 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,260 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.82. 459,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,200,762. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

