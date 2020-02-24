Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.47

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $150.47 and last traded at $150.30, with a volume of 2814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 741.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

