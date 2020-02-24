Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.17

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.17 and last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 8069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

