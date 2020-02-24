ValuEngine Lowers Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.81.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

SPNS opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.