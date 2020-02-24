ValuEngine Lowers PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PaySign from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PaySign in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 267,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,007. The stock has a market cap of $459.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. PaySign has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PaySign by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,255,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after buying an additional 103,100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in PaySign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,866,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PaySign by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PaySign by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PaySign by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the period. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

