ValuEngine Lowers PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PaySign from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PaySign in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.
NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 267,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,007. The stock has a market cap of $459.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. PaySign has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $18.67.
About PaySign
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.
