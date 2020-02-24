ValuEngine Lowers Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,908. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. Analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

