ValuEngine Lowers Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,149. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. Insiders sold a total of 54,926 shares of company stock worth $184,508 over the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Lantronix by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lantronix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in Lantronix by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

