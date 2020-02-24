ValuEngine Lowers Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,360. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

