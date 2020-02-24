ValuEngine Lowers Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.71.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

