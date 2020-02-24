USDX Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $653,793.00 and $1,718.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011783 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000474 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000565 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000125 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,120 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX

