US Bancorp DE Sells 58 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,142.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $903.50 and a 1 year high of $1,168.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,095.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

