US Bancorp DE Sells 2,966 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZAYO opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Zayo Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,092 shares in the company, valued at $247,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZAYO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

