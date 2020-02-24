US Bancorp DE Sells 166,958 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,958 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

