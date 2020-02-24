US Bancorp DE Sells 16,500 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

