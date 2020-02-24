US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after buying an additional 983,142 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 59.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 387,518 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 284.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 328,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 92.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

