US Bancorp DE Has $306,000 Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 332.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,843,000 after purchasing an additional 659,885 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 250.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 321,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 229,707 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 234.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 267,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 184,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRX. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,368 shares of company stock worth $570,846 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

