US Bancorp DE Buys 763 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,886 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 379,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $89.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $74.78 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

BOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

