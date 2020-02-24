US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unitil were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unitil by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Unitil by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Unitil stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.98 and a 12 month high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.05.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

