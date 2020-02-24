Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of UHT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.01. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,792. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.30. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

