Univar (UNVR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Univar to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE UNVR opened at $22.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Univar has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

